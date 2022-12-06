Shipping gifts this holiday season? Here are the deadlines you should know

The holiday season is upon us and as you begin those celebrations, we thought you should know these important deadlines if you plan on shipping presents this year.

Below you can find a list of shipping deadlines, courtesy of BlackFriday.com, from some carriers in the U.S.

FedEx:

FedEx Ground deadline: Dec. 14

FedEx Express Saver, FedEx three-day freight: Dec. 20

FedEx two-day, FedEx one-day freight: Dec. 21

Here you can find FedEx’s full list of deadlines.

UPS:

Ground: UPS has not provided a cutoff date, refer to UPS website

UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 20

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 21

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 22

Here you can find UPS’ full list of deadlines.

USPS:

USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

Here you can find USPS’ full list of deadlines.

Military deadline for Christmas

If you are planning on sending a gift to someone stationed at a military base you will want to plan on shipping with plenty of time to spare.

USPS is the only carrier authorized to deliver to bases and deadlines vary by ZIP code.

Here is the list of shipping deadlines by ZIP code from USPS.

Hanukkah shipping deadline

The first night of Hanukkah is Dec. 18 this year so you should be in the clear. A few retailers have announced Hanukkah deadlines so just be sure to check shipping time when sending Hanukkah gifts from various retailers.

If you are using one of the carriers listed above you should be able to ship those presents with ease!

Kwanzaa shipping deadline

The Kwanzaa celebration begins on Dec. 26 and because of the national holiday on Dec. 25, it is suggested that you plan for delivery on Dec. 23.

Dec. 26 is a Sunday which is not a regular shipping day for the carriers listed above and deliveries do not take place on Dec. 25, which is why you should plan to get those gifts in the mail by Dec. 23. You can use the dates above to make sure your gifts arrive on time.

For a list of shipping deadlines from stores across the country visit BlackFriday.com’s holiday shipping guide by clicking here.