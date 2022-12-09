28-year-old Detroit man bound over to circuit court for murder, arson in girlfriend’s death

The Roseville District Court has bound over a 28-year-old Detroit man in connection with his girlfriend’s murder and the fire that destroyed her home to Macomb County Circuit Court.

The Roseville District Court has bound over a 28-year-old Detroit man in connection with his girlfriend’s murder and the fire that destroyed her home to Macomb County Circuit Court.

It has been alleged that on Friday (Feb. 4), D’Angelo Hubbard entered his girlfriends’ condo and stabbed her approximately 75 times, then took the victims’ belongings from the condo throughout the next two days.

Officials say smoke started billowing out of the residence when the alleged suspect left the condo on the second day. He fled in a stolen vehicle and was later arrested for another offense.

“This was a tragic event, and our hearts go out to the victims’ family,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Hubbard is charged with felony murder (life without parole), murder one (life without parole), arson (life offense), and receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.

He was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court Friday (Dec. 9). Arraignment and pretrial will be held on Tuesday (Dec. 27) at 9:30 a.m.