Watch Live: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont

The event is set for every evening starting Dec. 9 and through Dec. 24. People gather for 10 minutes at 8 p.m. each night to shine beams of light up to the wind

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont (Corewell), Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.

The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.

The event is set for every evening starting Dec. 9 and through Dec. 24. People gather for 10 minutes at 8 p.m. each night to shine beams of light up to the windows of the pediatric unit for children to enjoy. Pediatric patients have flashlights of their own to shine back at the people below.

The event was created to help raise the spirits of children who might feel isolated or have a hard time sleeping at night during the winter holidays.

Watch it live in the video player above nightly through Dec. 24.