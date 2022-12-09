World’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara to be in Downtown Detroit during celebration

DETROIT – The world’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara is set to be unveiled during the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting at Campus Martius on Dec. 26.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership, Alkebu-Ian Village, Councilman Scott Benson and the City of Detroit are going to be unveiling the world’s largest Kinara in Campus Martius for the Kwanzaa celebration.

The debut of the 30-foot-tall Kinara will take place during the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting on Monday, Dec. 26.

“The 30-foot-tall Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara will add a new seasonal monument for the celebration of African American life, community, and culture to the park’s already existing holiday landscape alongside the Christmas tree and Menorah erected each year,” the Downtown Detroit Partnership said in their event announcement.