Audience member shouted racial slur during Detroit Symphony Orchestra performance

DETROIT – An audience member reportedly shouted a racial slur during a performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut & Friends at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on Friday night.

According to a Facebook post made by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO), an audience member shouted a racial slur towards the end of Friday night’s performance.

“Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable,” DSO said in their post.

The incident took place during a performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut & Friends, a one-night-only event.

The orchestra hall apologized and said in their post, “live music is a profoundly human experience that taps into our emotions and provides us all with a sacred space for listening. We apologize that this space was violated. We appreciate our audiences so much and hope to see you back at Orchestra Hall soon.”

DSO says they are currently investigating the incident and plan on enacting a permanent ban once the audience member is identified.