Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Dennis Bakker (Monroe Public Safety Department)

MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia.

Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0.

According to police, Bakker has several medical conditions including early-onset dementia. He has gray hair with a beard, brown eyes, is 5′6′' tall and weighs 220 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe County Dispatch at 734-241-3300

More: Missing in Michigan coverage

