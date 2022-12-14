Gov. Whitmer signs directive telling Michigan agencies, departments to support reproductive freedoms

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s governor has signed an executive directive instructing state agencies to support reproductive freedoms for all people.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the directive to take advance action to prepare Michigan for the implementation of Proposition 3 -- which is a law guaranteeing a person’s right to an abortion. Proposition 3 was voted on by Michigander’s during the primary election in November. The implementation into Michigan’s Constitution will take place on Dec. 24.

Click here to read Michigan’s Constitution.

Gretchen Whitmer on Dec. 14, 2022 in Lansing (Whitmer Administration)

According to the state, the directive instructs state departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductives rights and identify how their operations can ensure the most production possible for Michigander’s reproductive freedoms. These agencies and departments are to identify and report to Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel if any laws, regulations, or policies have any conflicts with the right to reproductive freedoms.

Click here to view the executive directive.

“In November, Michiganders of every background made history and sent a clear message: that a woman must be able to make her own healthcare decisions without the interference of politicians in Lansing,” said Governor Whitmer in a news release. “Today, my administration is taking the first step to support and protect this fundamental right for every Michigander. I will continue to use every tool in my toolbox to defend Michiganders’ reproductive freedom, and work with anyone to build a thriving, competitive Michigan we can be proud to pass on to future generations.”

The governor was joined by representatives from ACLU Michigan, Michigan Voices, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and many others at Wednesday’s signing in Lansing.

