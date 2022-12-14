31º

Local News

Oxford school board selects interim superintendent

The appointment comes just a few weeks after Ken Weaver’s resignation

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Oxford School Board, Vickie Markovitch, Ken Weaver, Oakland Schools Intermediate District

The Oxford school board has selected Vickie Markovitch as the interim superintendent.

The board voted 6-0 Tuesday (Dec. 10), to approve the contract of Markovich, who will serve as interim superintendent for no more than six months as part of the district’s three-year recovery plan.

Markovich has previously served as superintendent of Oakland Schools Intermediate District.

Her appointment comes just a few weeks after Ken Weaver’s resignation, who last month. He cited health issues as the reason for his stepping down.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter