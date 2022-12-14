Oxford school board selects interim superintendent

The Oxford school board has selected Vickie Markovitch as the interim superintendent.

The board voted 6-0 Tuesday (Dec. 10), to approve the contract of Markovich, who will serve as interim superintendent for no more than six months as part of the district’s three-year recovery plan.

Markovich has previously served as superintendent of Oakland Schools Intermediate District.

Her appointment comes just a few weeks after Ken Weaver’s resignation, who last month. He cited health issues as the reason for his stepping down.