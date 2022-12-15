Genesee County man accused of kidnapping woman for weeks threatened to kill victim with filed teeth

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 36-year-old Michael Barajas for kidnapping the woman and trafficking her. He faces seven felony counts, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Michael Barajas, 36, has been arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department for kidnapping and trafficking a 20-year-old woman.

Barajas faces seven felony counts, including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The 20-year-old woman was kidnapped and raped by multiple men while being tied to a bed in a room where the windows were screwed shut and the doors locked.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says the victim tried to escape twice, but Barajas chased her down and told her he’d rip her throat out with his teeth that he filed into points.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 36-year-old Michael Barajas for kidnapping a 20-year-old woman and trafficking her. (WDIV)

The victim finally got away when she ended up in Hurley Hospital with a medical emergency related to pregnancy, and nurses realized what was happening.

Barajas is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

Swanson says the investigation is ongoing, and his department is looking for the men who sexually assaulted her. He says the 20-year-old woman was groomed by Barajas, who insisted she refers to him as daddy.