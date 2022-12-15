45º

Gun stolen 52 years ago in Bloomfield Township returned to former officer’s granddaughter

Colt .38 recovered in Alabama

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Bloomfield Township, Oakland County, Local, Crime
Kristin Vajs with her grandfather's Colt .38. (Bloomfield Township Police Department)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former police officer’s gun that was stolen 52 years ago in Bloomfield Township has been returned to his granddaughter after being found in another state.

Police said a Colt .38 was stolen Oct. 10, 1970, from the grandfather of Kristin Vajs. It had been his official duty weapon when he was a member of the Highland Park Police Department in the 1920s and 1930s.

The gun was recently recovered in Lamar County, Alabama, and returned to Vajs in memory of her grandfather, according to Bloomfield Township police.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

