Gun stolen 52 years ago in Bloomfield Township returned to former officer’s granddaughter

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former police officer’s gun that was stolen 52 years ago in Bloomfield Township has been returned to his granddaughter after being found in another state.

Police said a Colt .38 was stolen Oct. 10, 1970, from the grandfather of Kristin Vajs. It had been his official duty weapon when he was a member of the Highland Park Police Department in the 1920s and 1930s.

The gun was recently recovered in Lamar County, Alabama, and returned to Vajs in memory of her grandfather, according to Bloomfield Township police.