Karen Drew: How am I the mom of a teenager?

Thirteen years old.

My daughter, Madison, turns 13 years old today! How can that be?

So, that means I am a mom of a teenager? I have to admit, this one is hitting me a bit. How do I do this?

I am not sure why I am a bit intimidated. I mean, I can show up anywhere and confront someone on their wrongdoing, but tackling the teen years has me a bit nervous!

I do recall I sure did challenge my mom when I was a teen (could that happen to me?).

It seems like yesterday Maddie was born. Then the big moment of sending her to preschool. I seriously broke down in the parking lot of the preschool almost hyperventilating, worried I was leaving her with a stranger.

I grew strong when she went away to kindergarten, I cried but got through. It is funny, whatever year she is I always think THIS is the best year.

I have loved each and every age. Our times at the park and on the swing set have now turned into times shopping for clothes, jewelry and skin care products. Oh, and she has developed a love for shoes (just like me!).

Being a soccer mom and going to her games are some of my most favorite times -- I love to see her challenge herself and grow.

I guess what worries me is during these teen years our closeness may fade, she will turn to her friends more than me, I’m sure I’ll be getting a lot of eye rolls, and I worry I’ll make mistakes.

I know all parents make mistakes -- we try our best -- it’s just a whole new world for me.

My goals: Keep that open communication, let her grow and become who she wants to be, instill confidence and security, and have a bunch of fun along the way.

I am a mom of a teenager -- still sounds strange to me. Wish me luck!

I’m always open to advice as well!

(Karen Drew)

