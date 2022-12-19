Kim DeGiulio: My husband and I are having a baby!

DETROIT – I am so excited to finally share that my husband Kevin and I are expecting a baby this spring!

I can’t believe I’m actually even writing this. I have dreamt about being a mom since I was a little girl. I’m so excited that the time is finally here.

Local 4's Kim DeGiulio shares moments from when her and husband Kevin announced that they're expecting to her family and the news team. (WDIV)

Kevin and I met when we were teenagers working as camp counselors at a camp in Northern Michigan. We would spend our days watching over the kids at the camp.

When we started dating, I knew that if we got married, we would eventually be a great team to raise a family together because we both loved being around kids so much. Now, over a decade later, my little fantasy is actually becoming a reality!

We found out our exciting news in August, right before our fourth wedding anniversary. It was hard to keep the news in.

I remember thinking to myself before my traffic reports, “What if I just belted it out right now on TV: ‘I’m pregnant! Back to you.’”

Obviously I didn’t do that, but I am so happy to finally be able to share the news with you now.

After a few weeks, keeping it a secret got a lot easier. We wanted to wait until we went to the doctors to make sure our baby was healthy before we shared the news with our friends and family. Since we started sharing, everyone has been so supportive and excited for us.

Here’s Kevin and I at our anniversary dinner, a day after finding out the news.

Here’s a picture from when we told my family.

And here’s when I told everyone at WDIV.

While this is a very exciting moment for my family, I do realize that sometimes pregnancy announcements can be painful for families that are struggling with infertility or have dealt with loss. Being pregnant has made me more aware of how many families are struggling with this heartache. It has made Kevin and I count our blessings over and over again.

Our baby BOY is due on May 4, 2023! Once he arrives, I plan to take time off for maternity leave.

Don’t worry, you will still be in great hands when it comes to getting your traffic updates. You will soon meet the person who will be filling in for me while I’m off!

Thank you so much in advance for supporting me as I start this new chapter of life. I’m so looking forward to sharing my pregnancy journey with you.

Sincerely,

Kim DeGiulio

Watch Kim’s live TV announcement below: