Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police

Jerry Thompson, 41, of Macomb, is charged with kidnapping, among other charges, after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle, forcing her to ingest drugs, and fleeing from police on Dec. 11, 2022. Image provided by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.

According to authorities, Thompson was with a woman at a Motel 6 on Chicago Road in Warren that Saturday when they got into an altercation. The woman reportedly fled the room screaming and crying, and a witness contacted police.

Thompson is then accused of forcing the woman into the backseat of his vehicle in the parking lot of the motel and then driving away. Police located Thompson’s vehicle in the area of 14 Mile and Schoenherr roads, but the man “eluded police at a high rate of speed,” officials said.

At some point after this, Thompson allegedly forced the woman to ingest “unknown narcotics.”

Police located Thompson’s vehicle in Detroit, and he again fled from police, officials said. He then reportedly ended up in a residential Detroit neighborhood, crashed into the fence of a home, and fled the vehicle on foot.

The woman was taken to the hospital. It is currently unclear if she sustained any injuries in the incident.

Officials say Thompson was arrested on Dec. 14 while attempting to pick the woman up from the hospital. The relationship between Thompson and the woman has not been reported.

Thompson has since been charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding, one count of resisting and obstructing, and one count of assault and battery. He is being held on a $1 million bond. A photo of him can be seen above.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Jan. 4, 2023.

