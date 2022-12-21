Detroit Metro Airport flight delays and cancellations: How to track in real-time

With severe winter weather expected in Metro Detroit right before the Christmas holiday weekend, travel could get a little dicey. That goes for flying, too.

If you’re flying out of, or into, Detroit Metro Airport on Friday or Saturday, you should expect the possibility of delays or even cancellations. Here’s how you can track delays in real-time:

How to track flight delays at Detroit Metro Airport:

The best way is to download the app of the airline you’re flying with, and register your travel itinerary. Most airlines will send you notifications to your mobile device when a flight is changed.

Also, keep an eye on your email. Even without a mobile app, some airlines will email you if your flight is changed.

Real-time dashboards:

FlightAware: Track flight delays across the entire globe, and see what delays look like where you’re heading Track flight delays across the entire globe, and see what delays look like where you’re heading

FlightView: You can enter your flight number and track the latest in real time or by route

iFly: Same sort of tool, live map and flight number tracking

New online dashboard to help air travelers on delays, cancellations

Amid months of mass flight cancellations and delays, the Department of Transportation has launched a customer service dashboard to help vacationers.

Click here to visit the Department of Transportation dashboard.

Travelers are able to check the dashboard and see what kinds of guarantees, refunds or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in case of flight delays or cancellations. It’s designed to allow travelers to shop around and favor those airlines that offer the best compensation.

The dashboard is part of an extended pressure campaign from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has publicly challenged the major carriers to improve service and transparency after a summer marred by cancellations and flight delays. As summer travel returned to nearly pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, airlines struggled to keep pace, with mass cancellations being blamed on staffing shortages, particularly among pilots.

Live cam: Detroit Metro Airport