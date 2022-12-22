Man killed in apparent domestic violence-related incident on Detroit’s east side

The scene of a fatal shooting on Dec. 22, 2022, on Banneker Court in Detroit.

DETROIT – A man was shot and killed Thursday in an apparent domestic violence-related incident on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Officers were called around 10:45 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 22) to the 12300 block of Banneker Court. That’s near the intersection of Conner Street and East Warren Avenue.

When they arrived, police said they found one man had been shot. Medical officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter is known to authorities, but the specific circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, according to officials.

Police said the shooting appears to have been related to a domestic violence incident.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

No additional information has been revealed.