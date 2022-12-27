‘I was stuttering and speechless’: Macomb County man wins $569,366 lottery jackpot

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Macomb County man said he was “stuttering and speechless” over the phone after he realized he had won a $569,366 lottery jackpot.

An 86-year-old man matched the Fantasy 5 numbers from the Oct. 22 drawing: 02-18-19-20-29. He said he bought his winning ticket at David’s Mini Mart on Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.

The man chose to remain anonymous.

“I have been playing the lottery for a long time, and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” he said. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was, ‘This can’t be right!’”

His son called him a few minutes later, and the man said he was speechless.

“I couldn’t get out the words to tell him I’d won the lottery because I was in such disbelief,” the man said. “My son started to get worried because I was stuttering and speechless for a few minutes before I could finally explain to him that I’d won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot.”

He claimed the prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters and plans to share some of the winnings with his family and save the rest.