What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan

The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report.

Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s fight to overturn the election, and the lengths it went to undermine the voters of Michigan.

The report shows a former President finding ways to change the election.

First by pressuring members of congress including Michigan Representative Tim Walberg who was among the members to sign a lawsuit to overturn the election results.

In an email exchange, Walberg said he had spoken to the leaders of the Michigan House and Senate to decide the election in Lansing by ignoring the popular vote.

He wrote: “They all assured me they would look forward to speaking with the President to report on their continuing efforts.”

We’ve also learned more about the secretive Chatfield and Shirkey visit to the Oval Office in November 2020.

The report says Mike Shirkey, the Majority Leader of the Michigan Senate, told Trump he lost the election after Trump made remarks about votes in Wayne County.

In an interview with the Jan. 6 Committee, Chatfield recalled Trump telling him to “have a backbone and do the right thing.”

Both Shirkey and Lee Chatfield, a former Michigan State Representative, recounted they received more than a dozen combined phone calls from Trump following their visit.

The report also revealed the plot to forge documents meant for Congress certifying the election for Donald Trump.

Former Michigan GOP Party Chair, Laura Cox, told the committee she was contacted by a lawyer from the Trump campaign about the plot. Cox replied, “in no uncertain terms that that was insane and inappropriate.”

Former Congressional candidate, Maya Rodriguez, and Michigan Representative to the National Republican Party, Kathey Berden, were also asked about how their signatures ended up on forged documents.

They pleaded the fifth a combined 108 times.

