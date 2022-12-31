Live stream: New Year’s Eve Ball Drop from Times Square, New York for 2023

FILE Revelers celebrate in Times Square in New York, Jan. 1, 2022, as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations. A sweeping new gun law in New York that would require applicants to hand over social media information before they could carry a gun in public while declaring bucolic parks, bustling Times Square and a long list of other places off limits for firearms is scheduled to take effect on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, amid legal battles and lingering confusion.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

NEW YORK – Watch the 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration in New York’s Times Square, with the Ball Drop at midnight!

Enjoy commercial-free, webcast coverage of the festivities leading up to the Ball Drop at midnight, including backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with performers and other celebrities.

Watch live New Year’s Eve Ball Drop coverage from Times Square below:

What to expect in 2023 Ball Drop live coverage:

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment – the co-organizers of Times Square New Year’s Eve – announced select performance and host details for the upcoming 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration, including that Platinum-Certified singer, songwriter, and producer, Chelsea Cutler, and multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer, JVKE, will lead the music performances for the live commercial-free webcast and TV pool feed, which will feature an array of performances, interviews, original content and hourly countdowns from the center of the festivities in Times Square.

In addition to the musical performances, actor and beloved TV personality Jonathan Bennett, star and Executive Producer of the Hallmark Holiday film “The Holiday Sitter,” star of the 2004 film, “Mean Girls,” and host of the Food Network’s top-rated “Cake Wars,” “Halloween Wars,” and “Holiday Wars,” will return to the celebration as Times Square New Year’s Eve Host. Bennett will be joined by Jeremy Hassell – an experienced live event and celebrity interview host, most recently with Regal Cinemas, who will serve as co-host. Hassell has been a part of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration since 2016.

The 14th annual webcast is sponsored by Netspend, a provider of innovative financial services, and will cover the action and festivities in Times Square, beginning with the Ball Raising at 6 p.m. EST, plus live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and star-studded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop. Chelsea Cutler will continue the New Year’s Eve tradition of singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” moments before midnight, as well as performing several of her hit singles earlier in the night which include, “Devil on My Shoulder,” “Sad Tonight,” and “Men on The Moon.”

JVKE will also perform live in Times Square, singing his songs “this is what falling in love feels like,” “this is what heartbreak feels like,” and latest hit single “golden hour,” which is currently #15 at Top 40 radio and has been streamed nearly 375 million times globally. As the event co-hosts, Bennett and Hassell, along with street correspondents Michael Abbott and Andrea Boehlke, will kick-off the six-hour celebration at 6 p.m. EST when the star of the show, the Times Square Ball, is introduced. The Sino-American Friendship Association (SAFA) will present a cultural performance from Hong Kong titled “Fusion, Motion, Inspiration - Hong Kong Rocks!”

A Kung Fu Contemporary Circus will be staging a captivating blend of dance, parkour, capoeira and more against an adrenaline rushing medley of music from the east and west in a brand new arrangement. Vivienne Tam, the iconic fashion designer of Hong Kong, has designed a limited edition scarf for the revelers to celebrate this special occasion. New York Dance group ANEW will perform for the revelers. The group is specifically designed to bring light to the world through the art of Dance. Their performance will feature different genres of music and inspire the audience to begin a new Renaissance in 2023.

At the top of each hour, Bennett will be joined by a special guest who will talk about his or her New Year’s Eve experience and Confetti Wish for the New Year and then lead the revelers in an hourly countdown. Hassell will be providing exclusive interviews and sharing celebratory moments with Bennett and the Times Square revelers from around the world.

Throughout the night, Bennett and Hassell will keep the revelers informed about the musical performances and other exciting entertainment in Times Square.