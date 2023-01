FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media after signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law, July 20, 2022, in Detroit. Adam Fox, the co-leader of a plot to kidnap Whitmer, was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

