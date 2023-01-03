Hazel Park police want help finding missing 24-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Sterling Heights.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Sterling Heights.

Xtaviaa Weems was last seen Saturday (Dec. 31) in the area of 15 Mile and Ryan roads in Sterling Heights.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue Looney Toons coat, black/blue polka dot leggings and black/orange Nike shoes.

Weems is without her phone or medications.

Her family says she also suffers from short term memory loss.

Xtaviaa Weems Details Age 24 Height 5′0″ Hair Black dyed blue in long braid Weight 112 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Hazel Park Police Department at 248-542-6161 Ext 0 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

