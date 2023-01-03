42º

Hazel Park police want help finding missing 24-year-old woman

Xtaviaa Weems last seen on Dec. 31

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Sterling Heights. (Hazel Park Police Department)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Sterling Heights.

Xtaviaa Weems was last seen Saturday (Dec. 31) in the area of 15 Mile and Ryan roads in Sterling Heights.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue Looney Toons coat, black/blue polka dot leggings and black/orange Nike shoes.

Weems is without her phone or medications.

Her family says she also suffers from short term memory loss.

Xtaviaa WeemsDetails
Age24
Height5′0″
HairBlack dyed blue in long braid
Weight112 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Hazel Park Police Department at 248-542-6161 Ext 0 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

