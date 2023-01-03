Mom, 3 kids saved by good samaritan while house was on fire

DETROIT – A Detroit mom and her three kids were saved by a good samaritan while their house was on fire.

The housefire victims were taken to a local hospital after being saved from the fire.

Dispatch was called just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday about the house located on Syracuse Street near Conant and Charles, in Hamtramck.

The children ages 2, 3 and 9 were treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to be OK.

Their mom was also treated for smoke inhalation, but her condition is currently unknown.

How the fire started is still in question and is being under investigation. The homeowner’s cousin said the family was rescued by someone passing by. The good samaritan worked for the family’s company and happened to drive by their house while it was on fire.