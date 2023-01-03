Water main break floods woman’s home in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Residents living in the Lincoln Park area of O’Connor and Porter avenues say they’ve been dealing with a flooded street and low water pressure caused by a broken water main for nearly a week.

Talisha Underwood says the trouble began six days ago. In that time, she says she’s been dealing with water in her basement and low water pressure.

“It’s a mess, it really is,” said Underwood. “It really takes a toll on everyone that drives through and families that are around here.”

Underwood and another neighbor Local 4 spoke to said they’ve been trying to get help for days.

Local 4 reached out to Lincoln Park’s Department of Public Services. A crew was sent over to check it out immediately and, within an hour, were out with construction equipment and other necessary tools to start the repair.