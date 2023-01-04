City council to vote on recreational marijuana in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Pontiac City Council will likely take a final vote on what recreational marijuana will look like in the city at the Jan. 10 meeting.

The council met in closed session with its attorneys at the Jan. 3 meeting to go over the ordinance as written.

“I just believe that this administration and this council are working hand in hand to make sure that we are doing the best thing for our citizens as well as our respective business owners that are coming into the city of Pontiac,” said Pontiac City Council member Melanie Rutherford.

Currently, it would allow for 20 retailers, with no limits on grows, processors, or transport companies. It would permit four social equity retailers and three class A microbusinesses.

After the closed session, an amendment was passed which would increase those microbusinesses from three to five.

“I think every community that has implemented a marijuana ordinance has faced some number of legal challenges,” said Mayor Tim Greimel. “Our focus is on minimizing those and mitigating the litigation risk to the community, and I think we’re on track to do that.”

Pontiac already permits medical marijuana, which voters approved in 2018 by one vote.