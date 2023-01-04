Richmond Community Schools closed all week due to written death threat

Richmond Community Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week after a written death threat was discovered upon their return from the holiday break.

Richmond Community Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week after a written death threat was discovered upon their return from the holiday break.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 3) at 7:30 a.m. when members of the administrative team were made aware of the death threat.

The note threatened not only the safety of an employee but their spouse and children, and it included some personal information.

The individual in the note was identified.

Once informed, the district went into lockdown, and the Richmond Police Department was called.

The district will be closed through Friday (Jan. 6) and is scheduled to reopen Monday (Jan. 9).