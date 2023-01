YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who was struck by a train in Ypsilanti.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) to the area of Forest and Rice streets.

They said a man had been struck by a train at the scene. He was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Ypsilanti police at 734-483-9510, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.