Michigan State Police troopers save man attempting to jump from overpass onto I-96 in Redford

REDFORD, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were able to save a man who was attempting to jump from an overpass onto I-96 in Redford on Friday.

According to a tweet from MSP Second District, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call on Friday evening from a woman who said her husband was threatening to jump from the Beech Daly overpass onto I-96 in Redford.

MDOT cameras located the man who was standing on the Fenton Avenue overpass. Both MSP troopers and Redford police responded to the area at approximately 4:55 p.m.

State police officers were first on the scene. When they arrived, they started speaking with the man, according to officials.

Medical Incident:

1/6/23 at 4:55 PM

Location:

Fenton Overpass over I-96

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center (DRCC) received a call from a woman who stated that her husband was threatening to jump from the Beech Daly overpass onto the freeway. 1/ pic.twitter.com/b5NJ2x098d — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) January 6, 2023

As one officer continued to speak to the man, another positioned themselves to be able to quickly gain control of the man as he attempted to jump over the guardrail.

The man was taken into protective custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“The action of these two troopers were heroic and saved this man’s life,” MSP said in their tweet. “Remember, you are never alone. Please reach out to friends, family, clergy or police. There is also help available by calling 988. It is available 24 hours a day. Suicide is never the solution to any problem.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, get help by calling or texting 988 or by visiting 988lifeline.org to be connected with a professional.