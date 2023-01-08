Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’

DETROIT – Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to mourn to death of the city’s “Angel of Jazz.”

Gretchen Valade, a Carhartt heiress, reportedly passed away in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.

Valade was known for many things including her love and devotion to Jazz in the city.

According to Wayne State University, the Jazz lover and philanthropist has donated $9.5 million to jazz studies and performance to the Detroit university. These funds led to renovations of the Hilberry Theatre and funding the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Detroit’s ‘Angel of Jazz,’ Gretchen Valade. Gretchen was one of the most engaging and generous people I’ve ever met, expecially when it came to music and culture. When our city’s Jazz Festival, which is the largest free public jazz festival in the world, was threatened with closure, it was Gretchen who stepped in to save it. Her gifts have been able to create a new Jazz Center on the campus of Wayne State that bears her name. And of course, her family started Carhartt, one of Detroit’s most iconic brands, which gave her the ability to support so many worthy causes so significantly. Our city is a better place because of Gretchen and her generosity. My heart goes out to her children, Mark and Gretchen, at this difficult time.” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Jan. 3, 2023

Gretchen Valade (Detroit Jazz Festival)

The shot with Gretchen and Chris Collins, has saxophonist Tia Fuller. (Detroit Jazz Festival)

On top of her generous contributions to Wayne State University, Valade was very active with the Detroit Jazz Festival. Valade reportedly established a $10 million endowment with the organization. She was also the founder of Mack Avenue Music Group record label and owned the renowned Jazz venue in Grosse Pointe Farms, Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe.

“Due to her singular commitment to jazz, Gretchen was dubbed the ‘Angel of Jazz’ by the global jazz community,” said Professor Chris Collins, the inaugural Gretchen C. Valade Endowed Chair in Jazz and artistic director of the Detroit Jazz Festival. “Her passion, commitment and vision were a legacy in itself.”

Below is a statement from the Detroit Jazz Festival:

Below is a statement from Wayne State University:

Below is a memorial video of the “Angel of Jazz” from the Detroit Jazz Festival: