Police identify body found in shallow grave in Detroit as woman missing since September

DETROIT – A body found buried in a shallow grave on Detroit’s east side last week has been identified as a woman missing since September.

A DTE worker discovered her body on Wednesday, Jan. 4, when a utility worker saw a hand sticking out of the ground in the backyard of a home. Officials have confirmed the body found is Alyssa Itchue, who had been missing since Sept. 20, 2022.

Detroit police and the FBI were called out to investigate after the worker reported seeing the body part sticking out of a shallow grave behind an abandoned home. There are several abandoned homes on the block.

According to family members, a private investigator was initially hired when Itchue walked away from a rehabilitation center she was in.

Police have not released how long Itchue had been dead or the cause of death.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Itchue’s funeral. You can find that GoFundMe page here.