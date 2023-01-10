Attorney from Grosse Pointe Farms is charged with embezzling from Carhartt heiress

DETROIT – Gretchen Carhartt Valade died on Dec 30 at the age of 97. She is well remembered for her work saving the Detroit Jazz Festival and other jazz-related philanthropy as the heir to the Carhartt clothing fortune.

But Tuesday (Jan 10), her lawyer David P. Sutherland of Grosse Pointe Farms, is facing felony charges for stealing from her.

Related: Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies

Trust is more than just the name on a sheet of paper when you’re a trust attorney, and according to the charging documents, Sutherland broke that trust in no small way as he’s alleged to have borrowed and stolen millions.

Carhartt Valade kept mainly to herself and her beloved jazz music. As she grew older and frailer, the attorney general’s office told Local 4, her lawyer stole from her.

Court documents say: “David Sutherland, using the resources of his law practice, exploited his position of authority to embezzle from a client’s irrevocable trust, serving simultaneously as lender, borrower, attorney and trustee over the money he took from his client’s account.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement: “Mr. Sutherland abused his authority as an attorney and trusted advisor to steal millions from a long-time client and must be held accountable.”

There are three counts of embezzlement against Sutherland, each with a possible 20-year prison sentence if convicted.

A fourth charge names the law firm Wakefield, Sutherland, and Lubera PLC as part of a criminal enterprise. A racketeering charge that also comes with a 20-year sentence with a conviction.

Just up the street from the Grosse Pointe Farms courthouse where Local 4 picked up the charging documents is 1 Kercheval Avenue. That’s where Sutherland’s law office traditionally has been located.

Local 4 checked it out Tuesday afternoon, and the place was empty.

Carhartt Valade’s family offered praise and thanks to law enforcement.

“The Valade family appreciates the diligent efforts of the attorney general’s office in investigating David Sutherland’s conduct and the filing of these criminal charges. We are confident in the legal process and are optimistic that justice will prevail and that no other members of our community will become victims of Mr. Sutherland.”

Sutherland is expected in court in Grosse Pointe Farms Wednesday afternoon for arraignment.

Local 4 reached out to his law firm and his lawyer for a statement, and no one returned our calls.

More: Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’