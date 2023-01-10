Bernstein apologizes after criticizing fellow Michigan Supreme Court justice for hiring ex-convict

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein has apologized to a fellow justice after criticizing her decision to hire an ex-convict to serve as a clerk.

Justice Kyra Harris Bolden had hired Pete Martel, a 48-year-old man who previously served 14 years in prison for robbing a store and firing shots at police officers. Martel was paroled in 2008 and earned a degree from Wayne State University’s law school.

Bernstein said he believes in second chances, but told the Detroit News, “There are certain jobs you should never be allowed to have after you shoot at a police officer, and one of them is clerking for the highest court in the state. ... I’m completely disgusted by this.”

Bolden said she accepted Martel’s resignation after Bernstein’s comments.

“He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work,” Bolden said. “I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further.”

On Monday (Jan. 9), Bernstein issued a statement apologizing to Bolden and Martel. He said Bolden accepted his apology in person at the Hall of Justice.

“I regret overstepping Justice Bolden’s hiring process and should not have disturbed her ability to lead her chambers,” Bernstein said. “Mr. Martel is not an elected official and my actions invited people into his life in a way that he had not signed up for and he deserved more consideration.

Here is the full statement from Bernstein: