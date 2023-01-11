Free webinar will teach Metro Detroiter’s how to get the most out of their credit cards

DETROIT – Gesher Human Services is offering a free webinar called “The Advantages of Credit Cards” at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The goal of the webinar is to help people in Metro Detroit learn how to get the most from their credit cards. Experts will offer tips and advice on how to use credit cards.

“People often talk about the negative sides of credit cards but there are also some advantages to using them, when used responsibly, and the truth is we live in a credit-driven world so most people need to use them,” said Financial Capabilities Manager Laltsha Cunningham.

When? 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Where? Online. Click here to register in advance for the Zoom.

Cunningham’s top benefits of credit cards

Cunningham said there are benefits to using credit cards, but she does have a warning.

“You need to be responsible -- use cards for needs not wants -- and pay on time,” she said. “Also, we advise people to follow the 15/3 credit card payment rule: make one payment 15 days before statement due date and another one three days before the due date. This is a great way to stay on top of credit card payments and minimize paying high interest fees.”

Some of Cunningham’s top benefits of credit cards include the following:

Using credit cards to build and improve your credit scores, which can make it easier for future credit and loans

Protecting your purchases against unauthorized use; it is often easier to dispute unauthorized purchases on credit cards versus debt cards and it will help to protect your money in the bank

Cash back offers and rewards offered by many credit cards, just for making normal daily purchases, and these can help your budget

Keeping track of expenses; credit cards statements provide detailed information on every purchase made and assist with monthly budgeting

Making travel easier, allowing you to book and plan travel and the eliminate the worry of money exchange rates. Some credit cards charge a fee for foreign transactions and others do not, so if you are planning to travel it is worth checking.

Safety reasons, eliminating the need for carrying too much cash.

Gesher Human Services also offers free one-on-one counseling for people struggling with credit card debt. You can get help by emailing financialhelp@geshermi.org or by calling 248-233-4299