Historical moment as Michigan’s first Black Speaker of the House is sworn in, laid out first bills

Wednesday marked a historic moment in Michigan’s history as Michigan’s first Black Speaker of the House, Joe Tate, gaveled in the state’s newly minted state legislature.

His first order of business was a bipartisan call to action.

“We have a choice,” said Tate. “We can be agents for change, or we can be obstacles to progress. I, for one, am committed for change, and I am looking for any and all willing partners to join me in moving Michigan forward.”

The Detroit Democrat will lead the house alongside Democratic leadership in the Senate and governor’s mansion. The first time since 1984.

However, their majority is slim in both chambers, just two seats apiece, meaning if any Democrat defected, it would deadlock any legislation. It’s something Republican leaders touched on while still backing Tate as speaker.

“The people of Michigan sent every one of us, Republican and Democrat, here for a reason,” said House Minority Leader Matt Hall. “In a closely divided legislature, the people of Michigan want us to closely work together on their behalf to govern in the middle.”

But in a break in long-standing bipartisan tradition of supporting the incoming speaker, a group of eight far-right Republicans who have created their own so-called freedom caucus voted against Tate.

According to a release, their opposition stems from the chamber’s new rules. The break is a potential sign of fights to come.

But outside of that, the day was a celebration of diversity beyond the Speaker’s election. Fifty-five percent of the legislature is now 50 years old or younger. Forty percent are now women, including the state’s first female majority leader, Winnie Brinks. There are seven open members of the LGBTQ community.

While the passing of the speaker’s gavel ushered in a new era in Michigan, it also marked the end of the career for a lauded civil servant, House Clerk Gary Randall.

Randall served in the Michigan legislature for nearly 40 decades, first as a member for 18 years and then as a clerk or assistant clerk for 26 years. It’s the clerk’s job to help shepherd pieces of legislation through the chamber smoothly, often thanklessly.

Randall also became a constant source of advice and a friendly ear to many members and staff during his tenure. In his last official act as clerk, he passed the gavel to the state’s first Black Speaker of the House.

“I can’t think of a greater honor for my last act than to place in your hands the gavel,” said Randall in his last words on the House floor. Congratulations.”

While much of the first day of the 102nd Legislature was pomp and circumstance, both parties also announced their first bills.

Democrats plan to tackle their wish list beginning with repealing the right to work, expanding civil rights for LGBTQ Michiganders, tax reform for seniors and low-income families, and repealing the state’s abortion ban that’s still on the books.

In their first bills, Republicans also want tax reform, though not necessarily the way Democrats want it, likely setting the stage for the first political fight of 2023.