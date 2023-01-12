39º

Detroit Windsor Tunnel toll rate hike takes effect Jan. 15

Fees for entering Detroit from Windsor not changing

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, vehicles enter the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit to travel to Canada. The Canada Border Services Agency has rejected a creative plan by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to have Ontario residents line up inside the tunnel to get COVID-19 vaccinations. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – Traveling from Detroit to Windsor through the tunnel is going to cost you a bit more starting Jan. 15.

The Detroit Windsor Tunnel (DWT) announced that the toll to travel from Detroit to Windsor will increase by about $1 for most automobiles crossing into Canada, taking effect on Sunday, Jan. 15.

“Even with the increase, I am pleased that the tunnel will remain the most cost-effective way to travel between Detroit and Windsor for all vehicle classes,” said Neal Belitsky, CEO of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel. “These inflationary increases and exchange adjustments will cover wage increases and the additional costs associated with maintaining and operating the tunnel.”

The rate for automobiles, pickups, favs and RVs paying electronically is increasing from $5.50 to $6.50. Fees to go from Windsor to Detroit remain unchanged.

A full list of the new toll rates can be found below:

Detroit Windsor Tunnel to increase toll rate, new fee takes effect Jan. 15 (DWT)

