Detroit man charged with murder of 65-year-old who was found dead on sidewalk

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Jermayne Dale Fields (Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murder after officials said they found a 65-year-old man lying dead on the sidewalk.

Detroit police were called at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets on the city’s west side.

Officers said they found Anthony Tyner, 65, of Detroit, lying facedown on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot injuries. Medical officials pronounced Tyner dead at the scene.

Jermayne Dale Fields, 47, of Detroit, is accused of shooting Tyner with a handgun during an argument.

Fields is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned Friday at 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 27, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Feb. 3.

