Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities.

Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall Road in Macomb Township. When they arrived, workers told them two men were inside hiding merchandise inside coats.

Both men passed the registers without paying and left the store, police said. They tried to get into a vehicle while being approached by deputies, but then took off on foot, according to officials.

Police followed while telling the men to stop running. The men ignored orders and continued dropping stolen items from their coats as they fled, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office reports.

One of the men was taken into custody while still in possession of stolen items, police said. He has been identified as Alain Rodriguez, 42, of Iowa.

Officials said the second man escaped.

Home Depot employees said the total value of the stolen items was over $1,100.

Rodriguez was taken to the Macomb County Jail and charged with first-degree retail fraud. He was arraigned Thursday at 41-A District Court in Shelby Township and given a $5,000 personal bond.

The next court date is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26.