‘Be a Hotdogger’: Oscar Mayer hiring driver for Wienermobile

Oscar Mayer is hiring a driver, also known as a Hotdogger, for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

If you are an outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college senior who has an appetite for adventure, you could be the next Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver.

The company is filling a full-time, paid, one-year position responsible for representing the brand as an ambassador across the nation while maintaining the “company car,” better known as the Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer says applicants should have a B.A. or B.S. in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing, but also says applicants are not limited to these degrees.

In the role, you would drive the “Hot Dog Highways of America” in the Wienermobile. The company says the Hotdoggers travel through all regions of the country visiting big cities and small towns.

The “condiments” of the job include:

Competitive salary

Expenses, benefits and team apparel are covered by Oscar Mayer

Experience being your own traveling public relations firm

Experience in a self-managed position with many responsibilities

Be a mini-celebrity in small towns and big cities through event appearances and media interviews, and being the driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Anyone interested should send a resume and cover letter to Oscar Mayer, Attn: Hotdogger Position, 560 E. Verona Avenue, Verona, WI 53593 or you can email wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com.

