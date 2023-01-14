Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit.

The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters.

The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel for charitable initiatives.

Below are the Meijer locations where Born In Detroit can be found:

Detroit: 1301 West Eight Mile Road and 21431 Grand River Avenue

Madison Heights: 1005 East 13 Mile Road

Roseville: 30800 Little Mack Avenue

Warren: 29950 Mound Road

“Meijer is a storied Michigan brand and the perfect partner for us,” said Co-Owner of Born in Detroit and The Tomey Group Michael Tomey. “We are proud Detroiters and excited to take the Born in Detroit brand to the next level and showcase our products to Meijer customers in Metro Detroit.”

To see more of Born In Detroit’s products, click here.