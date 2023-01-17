Recall Roundup: Vacuum cleaners, LG Smart TVs, other recalls to know this week

Here are the recalls you should know about for the week of Jan. 16, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Jan. 5 and Jan. 16, 2023.

Food and drug recalls

There are no food or drug recalls that affect the state of Michigan to report this week! Please refer to the first recall roundup for the latest food and drug recalls.

Consumer product recalls

2019-2021 Honda Talon 1000 ROVs

American Honda is expanding their recall of Honda Talon 1000 ROVs due to crash and injury hazards.

The company says the vehicle’s intake funnel band screw can loosen and enter the engine through the intake funnel. This can cause a sudden engine failure, which can lead to a loss of control and an increase in the risk of crash or injury.

This recall affects an approximate 34,000 units. 32,000 were previously recalled in March 2022.

The company has received a total of 18 reports of incidents. This includes one report of a loss of control that resulted in a crash with minor injuries to the occupants.

Recalled vehicles were sold from March 2019 to September 2022.

Product information:

The company is recalling an additional 2,000 2021 model year Honda Talon 1000 side-by-sides with model numbers Talon 1000 S2 and Talon 1000 S4.

Vehicles were sold in red, blue, green, gray and yellow.

“HONDA” is printed on the front, sides and rear of the vehicles. “Talon” is printed on a label located on both sides.

The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number is stamped on the frame on the left side under the left front fender (see image below for VIN location).

VIN range for affected vehicles:

Original recall

MY Model VIN Start VIN End 2019 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**K4000003 1HFVE05**K4003902 2020 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**L4100001 1HFVE05**L4102280 2021 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**M4200001 1HFVE05**M4202760 2020 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**L4000002 1HFVE06**L4003420 2021 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**M4100001 1HFVE06**M4102218

Expanded recall

MY Model VIN Start VIN End 2021 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**M4200084 1HFVE05**M4203061 2021 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**M4100121 1HFVE06**M4102580

It is advised consumers stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair appointment.

Questions can be directed to American Honda at 866-784-1870.

Product photos:

2019-2021 Honda Talon 1000 ROVs product images (CPSC)

2019-2021 Honda Talon 1000 ROVs product images (CPSC)

LG 86-inch smart televisions and stands

LG Electronics is recalling their LG 86-inch smart televisions and stands due to serious tip-over entrapment hazards.

The company is recalling roughly 52,000 units of their smart TVs because they can become unstable while on the stand which poses a serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in injury or death.

LG Electronics has received 22 reports of TV instability, 12 of which resulting in the TV tipping over. No injuries have been reported.

The televisions were sold nationwide at Walmart, Best Buy, Costco in-store and online as well as on amazon.com from March 2022 to September 2022.

Product information:

Model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA Dimensions 86-inches diagonally, 43.5-inches high, 76-inches wide, and 2.4-inches deep Serial numbers (located at bottom right of TV’s back) Begins with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM Weight Approximately 100 lbs.

If you have purchased this product and are using the stands, it is advised that you immediately detach it from the stands and place the product in a safe location away from children. LG is offering replacement screws and stand parts.

Contact the company by texting “STAND” to 256-888-9977 or calling at 800-243-0000 with questions or to find out how to obtain replacement parts.

If your TV is mounted on a wall you do not need to stop using it.

Product photos:

LG 86-inch smart televisions and stand product images (CPSC)

BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums

BISSELL is recalling their Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums due to a fire hazard.

The company says the circuit board inside the vacuum’s battery pack can overheat and smoke which poses a fire hazard.

Approximately 61,000 vacuums plus an additional 4,300 sold in Canada are affected by this recall.

BISSELL has received 66 reports of the product smoking and emitting a burning odor. These reports include five where the battery pack caught fire, three of which resulted in minor property damage and one resulted in a burn injury.

These vacuums were sold nationwide from January 2019 to November 2022 in-store at Walmart as well as online at the following retailers: www.bissell.com, www.walmart.com, www.qvc.com, www.amazon.com, www.costco.com, www.fingerhut.com, www.acehardware.com, www.kohls.com, and www.wayfair.com.

Product information:

This recall involves BISSELL Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuum models 2551, 2551W and 25519.

“BISSELL” is printed on the foot of the product. The model numbers are visible when the clean water tank is removed.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using them immediately. You can contact BISSELL for a free battery pack replacement.

For questions or information on replacement parts contact BISSELL at 855-417-7001.

Product photos:

BISSELL® Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums Models 2551, 2551W and 25519, product image (CPSC)

Food and drug recalls

Consumer product recalls

Quality Bicycle Products carbon handlebars

Quality Bicycle Products GBC. has recalled several bikes and bicycle handlebars due to an injury hazard.

The company says the recalled handlebars can crack where the brake and shift levers are located which can cause a crash.

The bikes were sold nationwide between Jan. 2018 and Aug. 2022. An estimated 8,740 bicycles and/or handlebars are affected by this recall.

Although 37 incidents of the handlebars cracking have been reported, there have been no known injuries.

Product information:

This recall includes the Salsa Cowchipper, the Salsa Cowbell, the Whisky No. 9 12F and the Whiskey No. 9 24F carbon handlebars. The model name is printed on the handlebars.

These recalled handlebars were sold with the Salsa Cutthroat bike model, the Warbird bike model and the Warroad bike model. Model names can be found on the bicycle frame.

These bicycles were sold in a variety of colors and sizes.

If you purchased any of the recalled products it is advised you stop using them until you can take the bicycle to a repair shop for a free installation of a replacement carbon handlebar.

Questions can be directed to Quality Bicycle Products at 800-346-3340 or recall@qbp.com.

Product photos:

Quality Bicycle Products GBC. recalled bikes (CPSC)

P.J. Salvage children’s pajamas

P.J. Salvage is recalling children’s pajama sets due to a burn hazard.

The company has recalled three pajama sets because they fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

The sets were sold nationwide online on the company’s website and Amazon.com from Dec. 2021 to Dec. 2022.

It is estimated that 2,650 units are affected by this recall.

Product information:

Fabric 65% polyester and 35% rayon Sizes Extra small, small, medium, large and extra large Colors/pattern Camo print in olive, tie-dye in black, and striped in light blue and charcoal Sewn-in label information Neck tag: “P.J. Salvage,” “Made in China” and the size are printed on a black sewn-in label.

Side-seam tag: “Not Intended for Sleepwear,” “RN 15741,” the fabric content, “Made in China,” the size, and washing instructions are printed on a white sewn-in, side-seam label

Second side-seam tag: Tracking code “09/2021 T2022” is printed on a second white sewn-in, side seam label

If you have purchased any of these products it is advised you stop using them and contact P.J. Salvage for instructions on a return and refund.

The company can be reached at 844-975-2699 or recall@pjsalvage.com.

Product photos:

P.J. Salvage recalled pajama sets (CPSC)

Polaris all-terrain vehicles

Polaris is recalling their Sportsman and Scrambler 1000 S all-terrain vehicles due to a fire hazard.

The company has recalled two different all-terrain vehicles due to an electrostatic discharge outside the fuel tank that can ignite spills while refueling which poses a fire hazard.

It is estimated 3,800 units are affected by this recall plus an additional 780 that were sold in Canada.

These vehicles were sold between July 2019 and Oct. 2022.

Polaris has received 16 reports of fire which include one report of personal injury and one report of property damage.

Product information:

Model years 2020-2023 Model names Sportsman 1000 S and Scrambler 1000 S ATVs Colors Black, orange, gray, blue and graphite Identifying information POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and Sportsman or Scrambler are printed on the sides of the vehicles

If you have purchased either of these products it is advised you stop using it until you are able to schedule a free repair.

Contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 for information on how to schedule a repair.

Product photo:

Polaris All-Terrain Vehicle recall (CPSC)

Fisher-Price and Kids2 reannounce rocking sleeper recalls

Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price has reannounced the 2019 recall of 4.7 million units of the company’s “Rock ‘n Play Sleepers” after eight more infant deaths were reported.

The company says infant fatalities have occurred in the rocking sleeper product after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

At the time of the initial 2019 recall, over 30 fatalities were reported. Since then, 70 additional fatalities have occurred.

The rocking sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com between September 2009 and April 2019.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price at 866-812-6518 to find out how to get a refund.

The company notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Product photo:

Fisher-Price recalled sleeper image (CPSC)

Kids2

Kids2 has reannounced the 2019 recall of 694,000 units of the company’s “Kids2 Rocking Sleepers” after four more infant deaths were reported.

The company says infant fatalities have occurred in Rocking Sleepers after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

Kids2 has received a total of 15 infant fatality reports, 11 of which were reported prior to the 2019 announcement.

The sleepers were sold at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target and Toys R Us, as well as online, from March 2012 to April 2019.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it immediately and contact Kids2 at 866-869-7954 to find out how to get a refund.

The company notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Product photos:

Kids2 recalled rocking sleeper images (CPSC)

Read more about recalls here.