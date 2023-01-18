4 years ago: Missing man’s car found in state park after interview with Michigan State Police

ALLEGAN, Mich. – A man left an interview with Michigan State Police in Allegan and hasn’t been seen since.

Officials said he drove to a state park after the interview, parked his car in the area and left the keys inside.

Todd Michael Lilge has been missing for four years. He was last seen by police on Jan. 18, 2019.

He was 50 years old at the time and would be 54 years old now.

He is described as being 5′1′' tall and weighing 254 pounds. He has gray or partially gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Michigan State Police at 269-657-5551. The case number is 51-332-19.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.