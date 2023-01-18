Detroit teenager wins $613,000 jackpot with lottery ticket given to her by friend

DETROIT – A Detroit teenager won $613,000 with a lottery ticket her friend bought her at a gas station while they were out for the night.

The Lucky 7′s Fast Cash ticket was bought at the Mobil gas station at 6500 Van Dyke Road in Detroit. The 19-year-old woman won $613,848

“I was out with a friend, and he purchased a Lucky 7′s Fast Cash ticket while we were at the gas station,” she said. “He handed the ticket to me and said he bought it for me because he wanted to get me a little something as an early Christmas gift.”

She recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and claimed the prize.

“We looked the ticket over together, and when we saw I’d won the jackpot, we started screaming and jumping up and down,” she said. “We looked the ticket over several times because we couldn’t believe it was real. I called my family right away to tell them the good news.”

The woman chose to remain anonymous. She said she plans to save the money.