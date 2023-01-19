Do egg prices have you considering backyard chickens?

DETROIT – Egg prices have gone up nearly 60% in the last year and it’s for multiple reasons.

Behind the increase in prices is the bird flu outbreak and hikes in the price of feed, fuel and labor.

The price increase has some people in Metro Detroit thinking about getting chickens for their yards -- but there are some things you should consider before going that route.

Local 4 spoke with Trevor Johnson, who owns six chickens. While he doesn’t have to deal with the hassle of buying expensive eggs, having chickens comes with a price too.

Johnson started raising chickens at the start of the COVID pandemic because he wanted to know where his food was coming from. He said his six chickens produce about four or five eggs a day.

Katie Ockert is a community food systems educator with Michigan State University Extension. Ockert said over the last decade more people have wanted to be more self-sustainable, but with backyard chickens there are a few more steps to take than just buying chickens and getting eggs.

The first thing you need to do is check your local regulations and see if it’s even legal to have chickens or other animals in your backyard. There is also the time and preparation it takes to get the chickens to lay eggs and make sure they’re safe to eat.

You can click here to view the results from last year’s investigation into outbreaks linked to backyard poultry.

What backyard flock owners should do

The CDC released the following advice for people with chickens in their backyards: