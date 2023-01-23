Royal Oak seeking ways to make parking easier for residents, visitors

After the city of Royal Oak installed a new parking system in 2021, the hope was the improvement of parking violations and accessibility. But it appears that the parking situation in the Oakland County city has only gotten worse.

A recent parking study done in downtown Royal Oak compared habits in 2022 with 2018; since then, the city has contracted a partnership with municipal parking services responsible for the electronic meters.

The study showed that the city has 750 more spots than it did a couple of years ago. It also shows that people are frustrated with the parking system.

43% of motorists who use the new on-street meters end up getting a violation either because they failed to pay within the first five minute grace period or they stayed beyond the two-hour limit.

City Commissioner of Royal Oak Brandon Kolo said that there are solutions that the city has in mind and that they plan to discuss them with municipal parking services in an upcoming meeting.

“When all the bells and whistles are working the way they should, it’s supposed to make it easy and convenient for people to come down and try Royal Oak,” said Kolo.