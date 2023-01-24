Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit: Check the list here

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Cars are covered by snow during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Communities across Metro Detroit are starting to issue snow emergencies.

Snow emergencies are generally declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period of time or when weather conditions will make the roads hazardous.

In most cases, vehicles left on the street need to be removed from the roads when a snow emergency is declared or the vehicle owner will be ticketed. The cost of the ticket varies between cities and more information can be found on your city’s website.

This winter storm could bring 3-8 inches of snow to Metro Detroit on Wednesday, click here for our latest coverage. You can download the free 4Warn Weather app for live radar, weather alerts and storm tracking.

Here’s a list of the snow emergencies that have been issued so far in Metro Detroit:

Livingston County

No snow emergencies to report.

Macomb County

No snow emergencies to report.

Monroe County

No snow emergencies to report.

Oakland County

No snow emergencies to report.

Wayne County