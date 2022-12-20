Download the free 4Warn Weather app for live radar, weather alerts, storm tracking

4Warn Weather – The weather outside is weather. But with the 4Warn Weather app, you’ll know what to expect.

Live radar and real-time forecasts from WDIV Local 4′s team of meteorologists. We have a team of trained professionals who have dedicated their lives to weather science and forecasting to keep their community safer.

Severe Weather Alerts -- Is there a severe thunderstorm approaching? Flooding? A tornado watch? You will have these answer right on your phone -- pushed right to you.

Hourly forecasts -- What’s the latest update on the rain? You’ll never ask this question again.

48-hour, 5-day and 10-day forecasts -- Is the weekend a washout or what? This app keeps you in the loop.

Storm and snow tracking -- Where and when, exactly, is the storm? Another question you’ll have the answer to.