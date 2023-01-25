Macomb County man who pleaded no contest to abusing infant son in 2021 resentenced

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A man who pleaded no contest to abusing his 9-week-old son in 2021 is in prison after an appeals court found his initial sentence was not sufficient.

Collin Quint pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse in March 2021. Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Richard Caretti originally sentenced Quint to zero to 17 months in prison.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office appealed that decision and argued Caretti made an error in scoring Michigan’s sentencing guidelines. The appeals court sided with the prosecutor’s office.

Quint was resentenced on Wednesday (Jan. 25) to 21 months to 10 years in prison, no bootcamp to lessen his sentence, and he is not allowed to have contact with the victim. His parental rights were terminated.

Prosecutors said Quint’s son has significant physical and cognitive damage as a result of the abuse.

Quint is in the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections.