Watch: Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State speech addressing her 2nd term

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

LANSING, Mich. – For the first time in three years and for the first time in nearly 40 years, a Democratic governor gave a speech from the House floor addressing a Decomcratically controlled Legislature.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave her speech on Jan. 25, laying out her agenda for the next four years she’s in office during her second term.

Whitmer discussed the expansion of the state’s free pre-K program, a push for new gun purchase and ownership laws, mental health funding, funding for law enforcement and the newly introduced retirement tax rollback and income tax credit bills.

You can watch Whitmer’s State of the State speech in the video player above or read her address below.

Click here to read Whitmer’s inaugural speech when she was sworn in for her second term.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the crowd during inauguration ceremonies, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

