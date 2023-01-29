27º

LIVE

Local News

Police looking for 2 suspects involved in Detroit carjacking that took place on Telegraph

Carjacking occurred on Jan. 24

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Crime
Carjacking suspects (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for two suspects who were involved in a carjacking that took place in Detroit on Telegraph Road.

Detroit police say that the carjacking took place on Jan. 24 around 2:20 a.m. on the 19100 block of Telegraph Road on the city’s northwest side near 7 Mile Road.

According to police, the two suspects who are pictured above approached a 56-year-old man who was sitting in his light blue 2013 Chrysler 200 and ordered him to get out.

The suspects fled the scene in the stolen car. Police say that no injuries were reported.

Suspect 1Details
SexMale
BuiltSlim
ClothesRed hooded sweatshirt
Suspect 2Details
SexMale
BuiltSlim
ClothesAll black clothing

Anyone with any information please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter