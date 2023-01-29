Police looking for 2 suspects involved in Detroit carjacking that took place on Telegraph

DETROIT – Police are looking for two suspects who were involved in a carjacking that took place in Detroit on Telegraph Road.

Detroit police say that the carjacking took place on Jan. 24 around 2:20 a.m. on the 19100 block of Telegraph Road on the city’s northwest side near 7 Mile Road.

According to police, the two suspects who are pictured above approached a 56-year-old man who was sitting in his light blue 2013 Chrysler 200 and ordered him to get out.

The suspects fled the scene in the stolen car. Police say that no injuries were reported.

Suspect 1 Details Sex Male Built Slim Clothes Red hooded sweatshirt

Suspect 2 Details Sex Male Built Slim Clothes All black clothing

Anyone with any information please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.