Recall Roundup: Children’s clothes, chocolate-covered almonds, other recalls to know from last week

Here are the recalls you should know about for the week of Jan. 23, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Jan. 12 and Jan. 26, 2023. Recalls are ordered from the oldest announcement date to the most recent announcement date.

Food and drug recalls

Cocoa de Aroma, Smart Sips, Colonial Coffee and Jersey Charm peanut butter hot chocolate

Corim Industries announced the recall of their peanut butter hot chocolate single-serve coffee pods due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

The company is voluntarily recalling several versions of its peanut butter hot chocolate products because they may contain undeclared peanuts.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported, but people who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product.

Product information

Brand Name Pack Size Lot Numbers Label Cocoa de Aroma 24 ct single serve coffee pods assorted (12.7 oz carton containing Peanut Butter flavor 0.52 oz single serve coffee pods) All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 See images below Smart Sips 24 ct single serve coffee pods (12.7 oz carton) All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 See images below Jersey Charm 24 ct single serve coffee pods (12.7 oz carton) All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 See images below Colonial Coffee 12 ct single serve coffee pods (4.44 oz carton) All lots with Best By dates between January 11, 2023 and January 11, 2025 See images below

The FDA says these products were distributed to a limited number of resellers nationwide between Jan. 11, 2021, and Nov. 20, 2022.

Consumers with peanut allergies are advised to not consume and discard of any recalled products immediately.

Questions should be directed to Corim Industries at 732-840-1670.

Product photos:

Cocoa de Aroma Hot Chocolate recall, product photos (FDA)

Smart Sips Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate recall, product photos (FDA)

Jersey Charm Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate recall, product photos (FDA)

Terrace Cafe Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate recall, product photos (FDA)

SkinnyDipped Dark Cocoa Almond & Dark Chocolate Salted Carmel Cashew

SkinnyDipped has announced a voluntary recall of two dark chocolate nut products due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

The company is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they’re consumed. According to the FDA, the recalled products do not declare peanuts in the ingredient statement or as a disclosed allergen.

No allergic reactions have been reported.

Product information:

Product: Item UPC: Lot Code: Best By Date: SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews 3.5oz 8-51562-00841-2 B23005

B13006 05/05/2024

05/06/2024 SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds 3.5oz 8-61297-00030-8 B22354

B12355

B22355

B12354 04/20/24

04/21/24

04/21/24

04/20/24

The recalled products were sold nationwide from Jan. 8, 2023, to Jan. 20, 2023.

Consumers who have the recalled product should not eat it and should discard any product.

For questions or to find out how to get a refund, contact SkinnyDipped at 866-957-9907 or hello@skinnydipped.com.

Product photos:

Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond & Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew (FDA)

Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim

Almondy has announced a recall of its Almondy Chocolate Cake with Diam due to potential foreign object contamination.

The company is recalling its 14.1 oz chocolate cake product as a precautionary measure after a metal object was found in a cake.

The recalled product was only distributed and sold at IKEA stores.

Product information:

Name Almondy Chocolate Cake with Daim Weight 14.1 oz Batch code L2140 Best before date Nov. 18, 2023

If you have purchased this product it is advised you return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

In their announcement the company said, “Almondy apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause. For more information, contact Almondy at www.almondy.com.”

Product photos:

Almondy Chocolate Cake with Diam recall, product photo (FDA)

Almondy Chocolate Cake with Diam recall, product photo (FDA)

Snack Innovations Inc. Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cakes

Snack Innovations Inc. is voluntarily recalling several batches of its Drizzilicious branded mini rice cake bites due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

The company voluntarily recalled its rice cake products after they were notified by their supplier that undeclared peanut residue was in a sub-ingredient used in the making of the product.

These products were sold nationwide in retail stores and online on sites like Amazon.com.

Snack Innovations Inc. said they have received no reports of illnesses.

Product information:

Products are packaged in Drizzilicious branded pillow bags and/pr stand-up zip pouches.

Lot codes are printed on the back of the bag.

Product size Flavor lot code Best by UPC Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Birthday Cake -- N3-11BHNV3552 21SEP2023 4oz - 857900005402

.74oz -

857900005419 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Birthday Cake -- N3-11BHNV3462 12SEP2023 4oz - 857900005402

.74oz -

857900005419 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Birthday Cake -- N3-21BHNV0093 09OCT2023 4oz - 857900005402

.74oz -

857900005419 Drizzilicious drizzled Popcorn 3.6oz Bags Birthday Cake -- N3-11BHNV3322 28JUL2023 857900005525 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cinnamon Swirl -- N3-11BHNV3562 22SEP2023 4oz - 857900005167

.74oz -

857900005181 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cinnamon Swirl -- N4-11BHNV0163 16OCT2023 4oz - 857900005167

.74oz -

857900005181 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cinnamon Swirl -- N3-11BHNV0053 05OCT2023 4oz - 857900005167

.74oz -

857900005181 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cookies & Cream -- N4-11BHNV0183 18OCT2023 4oz -857900005167 .74oz -

857900005181 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Cookies & Cream -- N3-11BHNV0093 09OCT2023 4oz -857900005167 .74oz -

857900005181 Drizzilicious mini rice cake bites 4oz and/or .74oz Bags Salted Caramel -- N3-11BHNV0083 08OCT2023 4oz - 857900005167

.74oz -

857900005181 Drizzilicious mini rice cakes 32-ct Variety box Variety (3-Flavors) -- N4-11BHNV3562 9/22/2023 853762002993 Drizzilicious mini rice cakes 32-ct Variety box Variety (3-Flavors) -- N4-21BHNV3532 9/19/2023 853762002993

If you have purchased this product and have a peanut allergy, you should not consume the product and it is advised you return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you do not have a peanut allergy, these products are safe to eat.

Questions should be directed to Snack Innovations Inc. at 1-888-445-5122.

Product photos:

Drizzilicious Birthday Cake rice cake recall, product photos (FDA)

Drizzilicious Cinnamon Swirl rice cake recall, product photos (FDA)

Drizzilicious Cookies & Cream rice cake recall, product photos (FDA)

Drizzilicious Salted Caramel rice cake recall, product photos (FDA)

Drizzilicious Birthday Cake Drizzled Popcorn, Drizzilicious Variety recall, product photos (FDA)

Consumer product recalls

Meguiar’s Heavy Duty Headlight Sealant

Meguiar’s is recalling its Heavy Duty Sealant due to the failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirements and risk of poisoning.

The recalled headlight sealant contains chemicals that must be in child-resistant packaging. The packaging for the recalled product does not meet federal child-resistant packaging requirements, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

This recall affects an estimated 140,000 units of the product.

Product information:

The sealant is included in Meguiar’s Heavy Duty Headline Restoration Kit.

Product name Meguiar’s Heavy Duty Headlight Sealant Product number G2980 Weight 2.5 oz Physical description Amber glass bottle and has “Headlight Sealant” in black lettering on a yellow background and “Heavy Duty” and “Meguiar’s” printed on the label

These products were sold nationwide at Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Walmart stores as well as online at Amazon.com from Jan. 2022 to August 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it, store it in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Meguiar’s for information on how to dispose of the product and how to get a refund.

Questions should be directed to Meguiar’s at 800-347-5700.

Product photos:

Meguiar's Headlight Sealant recall, product photos (CPSC)

Ove Decors’ Vanessa Fire Table

Ove Decor is recalling its Vanessa 42-inch fire tables due to a fire hazard.

The company says the gas hose in the table can come into contact with the heat shield which can melt the hose and ignite the fire table which poses a fire hazard.

Approximately 470 units are affected by this recall.

According to the recall announcement, Ove Decors has received one report of a gas hose melting, causing the table to catch fire. No injuries have been reported.

Product information:

Color Dark charcoal Weight 154 pounds Dimension 42 inches in diameter and 23.5 inches tall Product description A cement base with a pull-out tray for a standard-sized liquid propane (LP) tank and a powder-coated steel fire bowl with a black artificial stone top and reflective glass bead fire bed. The tables operate with push button ignition and have an adjustable flame with a steel burner cover included.

These tables were sold online at Amazon.com, Build.com, HomeDepot.com, Houzz.com, Kbauthority.com, LampPlus.com, Lowes.com, Overstock.com, TotallyFurniture.com, TractorSupply.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from April 2020 to October 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it and make sure the gas tank is off. Ove Decors is providing free repair kits.

For information about repair kits or for any questions, contact Ove Decors at 866-839-2888.

Product photo:

Vanessa Fire Table recall, product photo (CPSC)

Vaenait Baby Children’s Robes

Vaenait Baby is recalling its Children’s Robes due to a violation of federal flammability standards and burn hazards.

The company is recalling approximately 2,400 units of its children’s robe products because they fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

No reports of incidents or injuries have been reported.

Product information:

Material 100% polyester Sizes 12 months to 7 years Colors Sky, Gray, Ivory, Pink and Yellow Side seam label information Label displays: “Lot number 58644-88″ and “Sep. 2018″ Neck seam label information Label displays: “Vaenait Baby” and the product’s size Product description Robes have a hood, two front pockets and a belt

These robes were sold nationwide at the following stores from December 2019 to June 2022: Lafayette Moms and Babies, Safe Splash, Chickadees Gift Boutique, Melodi’s Belles and Beaus, Love From Home, Chicken Little, Dimples, So Adorable Too, Liebeskind, The Kids Company, Childrens Shoppe, SAF-T Swim New Hyde, SAF-T Swim Melville, Miller Swim School, My Little Peanut, Sara’s, Lollipops Childrens Boutique, Sassy Stitch, C’est La Vie, Whimsical Alley, Lil’ Sweet Pea’s Boutique, Raindance, Kids Kottage Boutique, JC Kate Boutique and Totally Tanned.

If you have purchased this product it is advised to take them away from children and stop using them immediately. Consumers can contact the company for a full refund.

For questions or information about refunds, contact Vaenait Baby at 888-210-0252.

Product photos:

Vaenait Baby robe recall, product photos (CPSC)

Williams-Sonoma Hot Chocolate Pots

Lifetime Brands is recalling its Hot Chocolate Pots due to a fire hazard.

The company has recalled approximately 2,700 hot chocolate pots because they are mislabeled as microwave-safe. If the pots are microwaved, the metallic paint can spark which poses a fire hazard.

Product information:

SKU/UGS number (located on bottom of box) 9292417 Product description White with a red lid, the ceramic pot features a reindeer on the front side Accessories The pot came with a battery-operated frothing wand Date code (located on bottom of pot) 5/22

These pots were sold nationwide exclusively at Williams-Sonoma, online and in-store, from September 2022 to November 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it immediately. Contact Williams-Sonoma for instructions on returning the pots. The company is offering a $20 gift card in addition to a full refund.

For questions or instructions on returns, call Williams-Sonoma at 855-801-9416 or email WSIHotChocPotRecall2022@wsgc.com.

Product photos:

Williams Sonoma Hot Chocolate Pot recall, product images (CPSC)

Williams Sonoma Hot Chocolate Pot recall, product images (CPSC)

Sakar International Credhedz Lizard Helmets, Crayola Dry Erase Helmets and Tony Hawk Multi-Purpose Helmets

Sakar International is recalling four multi-purpose helmets due to a risk of head injury.

The helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The recalled products can fail to protect in the event of a crash which poses a risk of head injury.

This recall affects approximately 33,100 helmets.

Product information:

Product name Tony Hawk multi-purpose helmets Product description Various colors, have black straps and a black buckle Item numbers (found on warning label inside helmet) AGE251TH-GCRM, AGE251TH-NCRM, AGE251TH-BKMT, AGE251TH-BLU-T30-12, AGE251TH-RBW, AGE22SLDTH-BLK, or ACTGEAR242TH-GRN

Product name Credhedz Lizard multi-purpose helmets Product description Black with a green plastic lizard on the top of the helmet and have black straps and a black buckle Item number (found on warning label inside helmet) ACTGEAR241-LIZ

Product name Crayola Dry-Erase multi-purpose helmets Product description White and have black straps and a black buckle and are sold with a five-pack of markers Item number (found on warning label inside helmet) ACTGEAR242071

These helmets were sold nationwide at stores like Big Lots and online at Amazon.com from November 2020 to October 2022.

If you have purchased any of these products it is advised you stop using them immediately and contact Sakar for instructions on returns. The company is offering a refund in the form of a $30 gift card.

For instructions on refunds and returns or for questions, contact Sakar International at 800-592-9541 or support@sakar.com.

Product photos:

Sakar International helmet recall, product photos (CPSC)

Sakar International helmet recall, product photos (CPSC)

NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear

NewCosplay is recalling several versions of their children’s sleepwear due to a burn hazard.

The company has recalled these products because they fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

CPSC announced six separate recall notices of NewCosplay children’s sleepwear products. Though each recall has a different importing company, the products were all NewCosplay brand.

This recall affects approximately 10,790 total units across the six notices.

These sleepwear products were all exclusively sold on Amazon.com.

Product information/product photos:

Product information from CPSC and photos are broken down by the importing company.

Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading NewCosplay children’s sleepwear

Product description from recall announcement: “Button-up long-sleeved, one-piece sleepwear garments. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4T through 10 years in yellow chicken, white chicken, raccoon, koala, giraffe, cow, panda, purple unicorn, rainbow yellow unicorn, pink unicorn, blue unicorn and star unicorn characters. The side seam label has the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and ‘NEWCOSPLAY’.”

Sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from November 2021 through May 2022.

Remedy: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Mainzhu Ye Xin Trading a photo of the destroyed garment at lingbahao08@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.”

Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading NewCosplay children's sleepwear recall, product photos (CPSC)

Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material NewCosplay children’s sleepwear

Product description from recall announcement: “Long-sleeved, button-up one-piece sleepwear. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4T through 10 years in pink pig, blue elephant and lion characters. The inside seam label displays the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and ‘NEWCOSPLAY’.”

Sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from December 2021 through May 2022.

Remedy: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material a photo of the destroyed garment at suzhoudt123@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.”

Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material NewCosplay children’s sleepwear recall, product photos (CPSC)

Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay children’s sleepwear

Product description from recall announcement: “Long-sleeved, button-up one-piece sleepwear garments. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4T through 10 years in Olaf, Tigger, Donkey, Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc.) and Sullivan (Monsters University) characters. The side seam label displays the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and ‘NEWCOSPLAY’.”

Sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from October 2021 through May 2022.

Remedy: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Hainan Chong Yu Industrial for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Hainan Chong Yu Industrial a photo of the destroyed garment at lingershierhao22@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.”

Hainan Chong Yu Industrial NewCosplay children’s sleepwear recall, product photos (CPSC)

Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company NewCosplay children’s sleepwear

Product description from recall announcement: “Long-sleeved, button-up one-piece sleepwear. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4T through 10 years in black cat, black penguin, black pig, gray elephant, gray penguin, kangaroo, koala, panda, pink pig, unicorn, red eye panda, white chicken and yellow chicken characters. The inside seam label displays the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and ‘NEWCOSPLAY’.”

Sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from October 2021 through May 2022.

Remedy: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company a photo of the destroyed garment at 591025473@qq.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.”

Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company NewCosplay children’s sleepwear recall, product photos (CPSC)

Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center NewCosplay children’s sleepwear

Product description from recall announcement: “Long-sleeved button-up, one-piece children’s sleepwear. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4T through 10 in panda, dinosaur and cow characters. The side-seam label displays the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and ‘NEWCOSPLAY’.”

Sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from October 2021 through May 2022.

Remedy: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center a photo of the destroyed garment at ttdd024@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.”

Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center NewCosplay children’s sleepwear recall, product photos (CPSC)

Shanghai Xunao Elevator NewCosplay children’s sleepwear

Product description from recall announcement: “Long-sleeved, button-up one-piece sleepwear. The children’s sleepwear are made of 100% polyester and were sold in sizes 4T through 10 years in pink flying squirrel, gray flying squirrel and coffee flying squirrel characters. The inside seam label displays the fiber content and washing instructions. The sewn-in neck label displays the garment’s size and ‘NEWCOSPLAY’.”

Sold exclusively online at www.Amazon.com from October 2021 through May 2022.

Remedy: “Consumers should immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, stop using them and contact Shanghai Xunao Elevator for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Shanghai Xunao Elevator a photo of the destroyed garment at chenye1964@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.”

Shanghai Xunao Elevator NewCosplay children’s sleepwear recall, product photos (CPSC)

Selfie Craft Company Children’s Pajamas

Selfie Craft is recalling its children’s pajama sets due to a burn hazard.

The company has recalled approximately 38,470 units of its children’s pajamas because they fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

Product information:

Product description The pajama sets are a two-piece long-sleeve shirt and pant pajamas with ribbed cuffed wrists and ankles Material 95% polyester and 5% elastane. Ages The pajamas were sold for ages 3 through 12. Designs 26 designs: Birthday Boy, Birthday Boy (The Tot Exclusive), Birthday Girl, Birthday Girl (The Tot Exclusive), Cutesy Christmas, Dinosaur, Easter (The Tot Exclusive), Funny Bunny, Halloween (The Tot Exclusive), Hanukkah (The Tot Exclusive), Hanukkah, Happy Holidays, Ice Kream Kitty, Kawaii, Let It Snow, Mermaid, Positivity Powers, Princess, Reindeer, Sleeping Sloth, Space Adventures, Superhero Comic, Trick Or Treat, Unicorn, Valentine’s Day and Yule-Icorn. Label information The long-sleeve top has a black label located on the left side hem with “Selfie Craft Co,” the pajama’s size, material content, washing instructions, keep away from fire, batch number and either “Made in UK” or “Made in Bangladesh.” Accessories The pajamas were sold with seven permanent fabric pens inside a cardboard container with the label “Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love.”

These pajama sets were sold online at the following stores nationwide from November 2017 to June 2022: www.Etsy.com, www.Uncommongoods.com, www.Macys.com, www.Selfiecraft.co.uk and www.Thetot.com.

If you have purchased these products it is advised you take them away from children and stop using them immediately. You can contact Selfie Craft Company for instructions on returns and refunds.

For questions or instructions on returns and refunds, contact the company at 800-423-4618 or info@selfiecraft.co.uk.

Product photos:

Selfie Craft Co. pajama set recall, product photos. 2 of 26 designs. (CPSC)

Properly Tied Children’s Lounge Pants

Properly Tied is recalling its children’s lounge pants due to a burn hazard.

The recalled lounge pants fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear which poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

Approximately 1,960 units are affected by this recall.

Product information:

Product name LD Aspen Loungepant Material 100% cotton Sizes Sold in 2T through YXL Patterns Blaze, blue ridge, clay mountain and forest Label information “Properly Tied Pajama” and the size designation is printed on the internal waist band label. “Properly Tied, 100% Cotton and Made in China” is printed on the side seam label.

These pants were sold nationwide from July 2020 to August 2022 at the following retailers: Sweet Threads, Britches and Bows, May May’s, The Carousel, Bundle of Joy, Dragonflies, Tugboat and the Bird, Lora Belle Baby, Peach Tree Kids, Hannah B’s and children’s product stores nationwide and online at www.properlytied.com.

If you have purchased these products it is advised you take them away from children and stop using them immediately. You can contact Properly Tied for instructions on returns and refunds.

Questions and instruction requests can be directed to Properly Tied at 855-380-5185 or recall@properlytied.com.

Product photos:

Properly Tied Children’s Lounge Pants recall, product photos (CPSC)

ZLINE Gas Ranges

ZLINE is expanding the original recall of its 30-inch and 36-inch gas ranges to include their 48-inch gas range due to serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

This product was recalled because the oven of the ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use which can result in carbon monoxide poisoning.

The company has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of people seeking medical attention.

An additional 2,000 ranges have been recalled by the company.

Product information:

The expanded recall involves the oven compartment of the 48-inch ZLINE gas ranges to include those with model numbers RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48.

The model number can be found on the label on the back of the range. For ranges purchased after 2020, labels are also located on the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open.

Previous recall information:

Model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, and RGB-36 Door colors Black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish. Sizes 30 inches and 36 inches

Recalled ranges were sold from February 2019 through December 2022 at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot and The Range Hood Store.

If you have purchased this product it is advised that you stop using the oven of the range (the range top can still be used) until a free repair is available.

For repair inquiries, you should contact ZLINE at 888-359-4482 or ZLINEKitchen@realtimeresults.net.

Product photos:

Expanded recall:

ZLINE 48-inch gas range expanded recall, product photo (CPSC)

Previous recall:

ZLINE 30-inch and 36-inch RG gas range product images. (CPSC)

