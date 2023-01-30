Holly makes progress rebuilding downtown after devastating summer fire

HOLLY, Mich. – The fire last June that ripped through downtown Holly destroyed historic buildings and businesses.

But now, seven months later things are really looking up. The fire took place on June 21, 2022, in the area of East Maple and South Broad streets.

Holly Fire - June 21, 2022 (Local 4 WDIV)

Fundraiser for businesses impacted by fire Holly to take place in August

Since June, the village has been rebuilding the businesses that were destroyed.

The Holly Hotel, antique shop, arcade, Moose Lodge and Andy’s Place are all being rebuilt.

“When you it is the community it takes a village and they are all behind us,” said Jerome Raska of Creative Fashions.

To learn more about the rebuild of downtown Holly, watch the video player above.

Original coverage: Crews battle fire affecting several buildings in Downtown Holly