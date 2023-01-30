Serial arsonist charged after setting Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Officials have announced that a serial arsonist has been charged after setting a Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend.
A news release reported that 36-year-old Jessie Young from Detroit has been charged with the connection of intentionally burning a work van in a parking structure that’s connected to an administration building in Mt. Clemens.
The fire took place on Jan. 29 around 2 a.m. Officials say that Young set the fire on the first floor of the parking structure.
Young has been charged with 3rd degree and 4th degree arson.
The Detroit man has a bond set for $100,000 cash/surety. The Detroit man will need to wear a GPS tether if he is released. A preliminary calendar conference is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
“I would like to thank Mt. Clemens Fire Department and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department for their quick response in this matter,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a news release.