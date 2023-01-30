Serial arsonist charged after setting Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Officials have announced that a serial arsonist has been charged after setting a Macomb County work van on fire over the weekend.

A news release reported that 36-year-old Jessie Young from Detroit has been charged with the connection of intentionally burning a work van in a parking structure that’s connected to an administration building in Mt. Clemens.

Serial Arsonist Arraigned in Macomb County Work Van Burning (Macomb County Prosecutor's Office)

The fire took place on Jan. 29 around 2 a.m. Officials say that Young set the fire on the first floor of the parking structure.

Young has been charged with 3rd degree and 4th degree arson.

The Detroit man has a bond set for $100,000 cash/surety. The Detroit man will need to wear a GPS tether if he is released. A preliminary calendar conference is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

“I would like to thank Mt. Clemens Fire Department and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department for their quick response in this matter,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a news release.